Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in B. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,737. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

