Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.84. 1,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

