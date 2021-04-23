Brokerages Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce $570,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $630,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $2.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.26 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $2.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

ARAV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Aravive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of ARAV remained flat at $$5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,433. Aravive has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 3.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aravive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aravive by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.