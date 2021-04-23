Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) to report $720,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $420,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $6.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $13.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 million to $20.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.78 million, with estimates ranging from $66.29 million to $86.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%.

KDMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,562. The stock has a market cap of $668.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

