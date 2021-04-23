Gas (GAS) Trading Down 41% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.00 or 0.00022174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $111.40 million and approximately $39.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gas Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

