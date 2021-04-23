Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) Insider Christopher Richards Purchases 296,445 Shares

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) insider Christopher Richards bought 296,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$252,274.70 ($180,196.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Get Apiam Animal Health alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Apiam Animal Health’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Apiam Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Apiam Animal Health Limited, a vertically integrated animal health company, provides veterinary products and services to production and companion animals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Dairy and Mixed, Feedlots, and Pigs. The company engages in the veterinary wholesale, warehousing, logistics, and other ancillary activities.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Apiam Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apiam Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.