Citigroup Raises Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $78.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PNR. Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,482. Pentair has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

