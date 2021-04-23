Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 450 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Shares of TSLA traded up $15.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $735.11. The company had a trading volume of 607,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,122,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $705.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,445.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $671.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $643.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

