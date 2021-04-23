Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 143,000 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,470. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.