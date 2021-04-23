Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 82,600 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.79% of Gentherm worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 796,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after buying an additional 356,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,669,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $59,696.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $894,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Shares of THRM traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $76.87. 2,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,087. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 1.50. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

