Tiaa Fsb Has $65.64 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,778 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $65,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,121,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period.

Get NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NUMG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,663 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.