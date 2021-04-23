Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 2,419 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1,679.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,390,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Teradyne by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.34. 24,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,208. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

