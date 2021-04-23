Tiaa Fsb Trims Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,701 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $103,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.43. 24,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.