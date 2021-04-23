iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693,353 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.21% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $235,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,440,000 after purchasing an additional 115,167 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,122,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,166,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 178,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,993. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $65.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

