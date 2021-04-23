Tiaa Fsb Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,147,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.7% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $765,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.84. 38,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.40 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

