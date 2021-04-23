Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Posts Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,851. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $191.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

