Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

