Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.31.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

