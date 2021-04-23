Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.59. 105,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,215. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,088,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.