Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.35. 19,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,505. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after buying an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after purchasing an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.