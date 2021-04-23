Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.74.

NYSE THC traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $56.77. 25,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

