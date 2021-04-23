Gradient Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 746,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period.

BSBE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

