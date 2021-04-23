United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3,757.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 63,725 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.85 and a 1-year high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.