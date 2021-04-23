Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,957. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.92. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

