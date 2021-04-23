Affiance Financial LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after buying an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. 109,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

