QIAGEN’s (QGEN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.92.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,633,000 after purchasing an additional 292,071 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after buying an additional 113,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

