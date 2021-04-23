Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Lowered to $20.50

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 225,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

