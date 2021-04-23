World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 13,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.