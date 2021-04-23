World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
WWE stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.20. 13,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.
About World Wrestling Entertainment
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
