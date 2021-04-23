Northstar Asset Management LLC Raises Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $13.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.48. 184,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.09 billion, a PE ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $280.60 and a one year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

