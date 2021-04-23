DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Position Lowered by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after acquiring an additional 698,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $223.42. 59,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

