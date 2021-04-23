Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Lifted by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $103.78.

