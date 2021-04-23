Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,799. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $545.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

