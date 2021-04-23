LifeSteps Financial Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

