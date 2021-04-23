Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,796 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Science Applications International worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

SAIC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,853. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day moving average of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

