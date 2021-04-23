Meridian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 37.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 68.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $212.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

