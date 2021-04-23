Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,235. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

