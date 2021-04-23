Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.32. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,108. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $213.49 and a 1-year high of $315.39.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

