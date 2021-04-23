-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,048. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

