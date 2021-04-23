JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $41.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of JKS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.83. 16,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,579. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

