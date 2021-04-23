Raymond James Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $225.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $205.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.41 and its 200-day moving average is $164.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after buying an additional 263,446 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.