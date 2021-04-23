Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.78

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 3361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $4,589,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mercer International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

