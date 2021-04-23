Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 34,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 566,228 shares.The stock last traded at $20.33 and had previously closed at $20.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,623,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after buying an additional 347,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

