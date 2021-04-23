Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 6%

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price rose 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.51 and last traded at $6.49. Approximately 21,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,203,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $723.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $648.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $16,136,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 767,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

