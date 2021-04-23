Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,300,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 88,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,433. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

