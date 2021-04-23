Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,979. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.72.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.