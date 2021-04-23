Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $330.85 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.36 and a 12-month high of $356.85. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.67 and a 200-day moving average of $274.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.23.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.