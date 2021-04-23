Bangor Savings Bank Has $629,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. United Bank grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

