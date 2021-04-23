FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $404,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSKR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

