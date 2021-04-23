Gradient Investments LLC Has $69.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 52,576.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510,518 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 2.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $69,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,424. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $46.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.49.

