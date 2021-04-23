OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:OPBK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

OPBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

