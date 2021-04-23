Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY21 guidance to $7.30-7.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $7.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. 135,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

